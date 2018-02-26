'Accidental drowning', not cardiac arrest, death cause of Sridevi: Forensic report

Mumbai/Dubai: Sridevi died due to "accidental drowning" and not because of cardiac arrest as claimed earlier, the latest update coming from Dubai regarding the ace actress' sudden death said.

An autopsy report, the copy of which has been published by Gulf News and which refers the actress as "Sreedevi Boney Kapoor Ayyappan" says the cause of death is "accidental drowning". Dubai Police further said initial investigation shows that Bollywood actress Sridevi drowned following loss of consciousness in the bathtub of her hotel room. They found traces of alcohol in her body and this may have led to the accident.

“The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” an official told Gulf News.

Sridevi passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, at 11pm on Saturday, a source in the Indian Consulate in Dubai revealed. It was expected that her mortal remains would be flown to Mumbai today.

However, the Dubai Police following the latest development has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures. There is therefore uncertainty over her funeral. "Sridevi's body is not being embalmed today. Embalming likely to take place at Sonapur by noon on Tuesday", Khaleej Times said in a report.

The 54-year-old actoress was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the wedding ceremony of nephew, Mohit Marwah. Her sudden death has left family and fans in shock and grief.

An extremely shy person in real life, Sridevi came alive in front of the cameras, playing a variety of roles. Such was her popularity that her style and dance moves would be copied by her fans country over. She was 'Miss Hawa Hawaaii' and 'Chandni' for them.

In an industry dominated by male superstars, Sridevi reversed the trend by her sheer acting prowess. Her name, most of the times, was a guarantee enough for a film's success. She had worked in over 250 films in various languages in her career spanning almost 45 years. Her last release was Mom in 2016.

Sridevi started acting at the age of four and made her debut with M A Thirumugham's "Thunaivan". She continued acting in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films but it was her career in Bollywood that made her a household name in the country. In Bollywood, she made her debut in 1978 as a lead actor in "Solva Sawan".

She made her Bollywood debut as a child artiste in 1975 hit "Julie" but continued ruling the South Indian film industry where she established herself as a leading heroine with films such as "16 Vayathinile", "Sigappu Rojakkal", "Meendum Kokila" and "Moondram Pirai".

Meanwhile in Mumbai, many Bollywood celebrities visited the home of actor Anil Kapoor, the brother of Boney Kapoor. Sridevi's two daughters, Khushi and upcoming actor Jahnvi are staying at the house.

Among those who visited to condole Sridevi's death were Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Tabu, Saroj Khan, Rekha, Rani Mukherji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Aumpam Kher.

