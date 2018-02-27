Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I admission begins on March 01, 2018

New Delhi: Admission registration for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I will begin from March 01, 2018 whereas for Class II and above registration will begin on April 02, 2018, the KVS Admission Notice for the academic year 2018-2019 released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

"Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2018-19 will commence from 01.03.2018 at 8:00 AM to 19.03.2018 up to 4:PM. Admission for Class II and above will start from 02.04.2018 at 8:00 AM to 09.04.2018 up to 4:00 PM", the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

"Registration for Class II and above, except Class XI, will be done only if vacancies exist. For Class XI, application forms will be issued immediately after declaration of Class X results, subject to availability of vacancies in the Vidyalayas. Reckoning of age for all classes shall be as on 31.03.2018. Reservation seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines available on the website", it added.

For admission and online registrations parents are advised to contact at http://kvadmissiononline2018.in. However this website is currently parked and hence not accessible. It is likely to go online on March 01, 2018 when the admission will start. Parents meanwhile can visit http://kvsangathan.nic.in in case they need any other information regarding Kendriya Vidyalaya addresses, seat availability and other admission related queries.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas, currently about 1200 across India, were established with the primary aim to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education, to pursue excellence and set pace in the field of school education and to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).





For all the latest Education News, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic