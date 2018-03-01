Follow us on
HTET December 2017 result declared online

Thursday March 1, 2018 8:29 PM, ummid.com News Network

HTET Result

Bhiwani: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani has released the result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) December 2017 on its website htetonline.com and bseh.org.in. The candidates who had appeared for the HTET December exam can check the HTET result of Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) and 3 (PGT) on the website of the board.

How to download HTET 2017 Answer Keys

  • Go to the official website htetonline.com or bseh.org.in
  • Click on the link for 'HTET 2017 Result'
  • Enter the required details
  • Click on submit
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) December 2017 was conducted as per the following schedule.

  1. Part I held for Primary Teacher: Qualifying exam to teach classes 1 to 5
  2. Part II held for TGT - Trained Graduate Teacher: Qualifying exam to teach classes 6 to 8
  3. Part III is the Qualifying exam to become a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

As per reports, approximately 5 Lakh candidates have applied for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2017 out of which 1.49 Lakh have applied for PRT – Level 1, 1.67 Lakh for TGT - Level 2 and 1.27 Lakh for PGT - Level 3. The final selection is done on the basis of the candidate's performance in the written test followed by interview.

The HTET PGT is conducted in order to hire teachers who are willing to work in schools in the state of Haryana. The short-listed candidates will work as primary and secondary school teachers under the Board of School Education, Haryana. The candidates who aspire to teach at elementary, secondary and senior secondary levels are required to clear this exam, so as to be qualified to teach in any school.

