Kohima: The 2018 Assembly election in Nagaland on Saturday ended in photo finish between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) and its ally Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the ruling NPF and its alliance partner NPP.

According to the election result declared by the Poll Commission today, NDDP won 17 seats and BJP won 12 seats. Similarly, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) won 27 seats whereas its ally NPP has won 02 seats.

The tally of NDDP+BJP and NPF+NPP is 29.

Under this situation, Janata Dal (U), which has 01 seat, and 01 Independent candidate have emerged as kingmaker. At least 30 members are required to form a government in Nagaland.

Live Update

12:30 am The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) and its alliance partner BJP are leading in 33 seats. The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) is struggling at 22 seats, according to trends available at 12:30 pm.

These are just trends after initial rounds of counting. The final results are expected to be declared by today afternoon.

09:45 am The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) and its alliance partner BJP are strugglin with a lead in 23 seats. The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) is now leading in 33 seats, according to trends available at 09:45 am.

09:15 am The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) and its alliance partner BJP are ahead in as many as 17 seats, ruling NPF is leading in just 25 seats, according to trends available at 09:15 am.

08:45 am The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) and its alliance partner BJP are ahead in as many as 06 seats, ruling NPF is leading in just 01 seat, according to trends available at 08:45 am.

08:00 am Counting of votes began in Nagaland today morning at 08:00 am to elect new 60-member assemblty. Vote count in Nagaland began with counting of postal votes in presence of the candidates and agents under the supervision of the respective district returning officers and assistant returning officers.

06:30 am Counting of votes to elect the new 60-member Assembly in Nagaland will begin at 08:00 am. The State Election Commission sources said counting of votes in Nagaland will begin with postal ballots. Round-wise counting of votes recorded in EVMs will then take place.

"In Nagaland, 349 tables in 17 centres across the state would be set up for counting on Saturday. Vote count will begin at 08:00 am", Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha, said.

Nagaland went to polls on February 27 for 59 of the total 60 assembly seats. In Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed. Over 68 per cent voters turned up for polling in Nagaland.

In Nagaland, the BJP has joined hands with the NDPP that was floated by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The NDPP is contesting on 40 seats and the saffron party on 20. The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state's inception in 1963, is contesting only in 18 seats.

The Nagaland, Naga People's Front (NPF) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003. NPF was on the back foot briefly in 2008 after President's rule was imposed in Nagaland. Exit polls have prdicted major gains for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland, though NPF still looks set to retain power.

For all the latest Opinions, Views and News, download ummid.com App

Select Langauge To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic