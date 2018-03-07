DCW Chief detained on her way to handover 'Rape Roko' letters to PMO

New Delhi: Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal on Wednesday was detained near the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Maliwal was accompanied by other members of the commission who were all carrying over 550,000 letters supporting the commission's "Rape Roko" campaign.

"We were just going to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) very peacefully. Suddenly the police stopped us, manhandled us and took us to the police station”, Maliwal said talking to the media.

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) is running “Rape Roko” campaign since last more than a month demanding immediate action and stricter punishment in cases of child rape.

“We are demanding at least in the case of child rape, the perpetrators should be given strict punishment within six months. Presently 08 month old baby who is raped or a 2 year old or a 03 old baby is raped and they are forced to spend next 15 years of their life to get justice. This should be changed”, she said.

Refuting the police claim that they were detained because they did not have prior permission, Maliwal said they had taken the necessary permission in advance and slammed the way they were treated by the Delhi police.

“These are 550,000 letters from people of this country. Can’t the people of country just go to the Prime Minister’s office and handover letters?” she asked, adding, “I am very devastated by the way police torn the letters and behaved with us.”

Some of the activists who gathered outside the police station after Maliwal and other DCW members were detained also slammed the police action. “Maliwal was brutally assaulted when she was going to submit the letters. I don’t understand whether we are living in an anarchy, monarchy or democracy”, an activist said.

He said the activists had planned Human Chain and other events on Thursday to press their demand. “The police action seems to be aimed at sabotaging the planned event”, he said.

Swati Maliwal was later let off and police personnel accompanied her to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

