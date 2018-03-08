Karnataka could be second Indian state after Jammu & Kashmir with separate flag



[‘Naada Dwaja’ – the Karntaka state flag is in hues of yellow, white and red, has the state’s emblem ‘Gandaberunda’ or the two-headed mythological bird, at its center. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)]

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to have a separate state flag. The State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while unveiling the proposed flag expressed hope that the decision will be endorsed by the Center.

“We have done it today. All (Kannada organisations) have given their approval for it,” he said while unveiling ‘Naada Dwaja’ – the state’s flag in hues of yellow, white and red, has the state’s emblem ‘Gandaberunda’ or the two-headed mythological bird, at its center.

Calling the flag a “sign of Kannadiga pride” and a “historic decision”, he said it would be sent to the central government for approval. Pointing out that the state cannot declare its flag by itself and it requires approval from the Centre, Siddaramaiah said, “So we will immediately send it to the central government. We will also try and impress upon the Centre to give its approval”.

Asked if the Centre will give its approval, he said, “the Constitution does not say that the state should not have its flag, so I believe they will agree. As a country has a flag, in the same way in a federal system, there is no bar in the constitution for the state to have its own flag, he said.

If the Centre agrees to the proposal, Karnataka will become the second Indian state to have a separate State flag, after Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has its own flag due to its special status under the Constitution. “There is no opposition for States to have a separate flag in the Constitution. But, the State flag will always fly below the National flag, as prescribed,” said Siddaramaiah.

According to PTI, a committee formed by the state government last year had recommended the separate flag for Karnataka, discounting any constitutional or legal hurdles for it.

Siddaramaiah unveiled the flag after chairing a meeting of pro-Kannada organisations, activists and literary personalities, where they unanimously approved the design. It was decided to have a flag for the state as a symbol of pride of Kannada speaking people, he said, adding “it was the intention, opinion and voice of Kannadigas.”

