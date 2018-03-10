These eyedrops could make glasses, contact lenses obsolete

Jerusalem: A team of ophthalmologists at Israel’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Bar-Ilan University have invented eyesight-improving eyedrops that could help eliminate the need for glasses and contact lenses.

The researchers have invented and tested “nanodrops” combined with a laser process, they reportedly lead to improvements in both short and long-sightedness (also called near- and far-sightedness). Clinical testing in humans is set to take place later in 2018, according to Digital Trends .

Explaining how the eyedrops work, Zeev Zalevsky, professor of Electrical Engineering and Nanophotonics at Bar-Ilan University said that the patients first need to measure eye refraction using an app on the smartphone or mobile device. Then, a laser pattern is created and projected onto the eyes’ corneal surface. This will be completed within a second. The last step involves using eyedrops which contains special nanoparticles. "You don't need to go anywhere. The entire process can be done at home", Zee said.

Zee further said that this process is different from regular laser eye surgery that removes a portion of the cornea. The effect of these eyedrops is only on the upper part of the cornea. However, the patients have to repeat the process regularly with an interval of one or two months.

The downside of the approach is that, because it is a milder treatment, the eye will gradually heal itself, which means that the improvements will subside. As a result, patients would need to repeat the process every one to two months to maintain their superior eyesight.

