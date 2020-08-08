Amazon India now announces 4-day Freedom Day Sale

New Delhi: Buoyed by the success of its two-day Prime Day sale, Amazon India on Saturday announced its 'Freedom Day' sale which will run until August 11 and includes hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices and more.
During the sale, customers can save more by getting 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 with SBI credit cards on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.
One can extend their budget with no-cost EMI on credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later, said the company at the end of two-day Prime sale.
"The customers can also choose products from thousands of small businesses including artisans, women entrepreneurs, emerging Indian brands and local store owners from programs like Karigar, Saheli, Launchpad and Local shops,'' the company said in a statement.
Potential consumers can enjoy up to 70 per cent off on headphones, up to 70 per cent off on camera accessories, up to 60 per cent off on speakers and home audio.
Meanwhile, one can also get up to 30 per off on laptops, up to 50 per cent off on printers, up to 40 per cent off on gaming accessories and up to 60 per cent off on Smartwatches.
Computer accessories and peripherals are available at starting Rs 99 and fitness trackers at starting price of Rs 999.
In addition, customers will get access to 2,500 business exclusive deals for business customers on top of existing offers on top brands, GST invoice for inputs tax credit and discounts linked to bulk purchase like up to Rs 30,000 off on Laptops and up to 70 per cent off on headphones.
