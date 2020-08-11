Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission List 2020 for Class 1 today, Check here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020-21 List for Class 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release on its official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and on KVS regional websites, the KV Admission List 2020 Class 1 today i.e. Tuesday August 11, 2020.
"Declaration of Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates will be on August 11, 2020", the KVS Admission Schedule 2020-21 said.
KV admission list in PDF can also be accessed on all regional website including KV Admission portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents should note that KVS has not mentioned any specific time for the release of KV admission result. However, it will release the KV admission list any time by today evening.
KVS Class 1 admission 2nd Merit List will be released on August 24 and the 3rd select list will be published on August 26, 2020. Both the lists will be released only if seats remain vacant, according to KVS Admission schedule and time table 2020-21.
Declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) will be done from Augu 27 to 29, 2020.
Registration for Class-II onwards (except Class XI)-Subject in offline mode to availability of vacancies in a particular class will be done from August 20 to 25, 2020, according to the KVS.
"Declaration of list of class II onwards will be on August 29 at 04:00 pm", the KVS said.
Last year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had started KV Admission process for Class 1 (Std 1) from March 01. Registration for KVS Admission in Class 2 and above started on April 02 in 2019. This year admission is delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
