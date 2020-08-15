No respite from Covid fury, Telangana Covid count past 90K mark

Hyderabad: With 1,863 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday in Telangana, the state's total tally rose to 90,259 even as 10 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 684, the Public Health and Family Welfare Director said.
The state saw more recoveries than new cases during the last 24 hours till 8 pm on Friday.
Officials said that 1,912 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 66,196. The state further improved its recovery rate to 73.34 per cent as against the national average of 71.16 per cent.
The number of active cases now stands at 23,379, including 16,221 in home or institutional isolation.
The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.75 per cent as against the national average of 1.95 per cent. Officials said that 53.87 per cent of the deceased COVID-19 patients had comorbidities.
A total of 39 testing laboratories and 323 rapid antigen testing centres conducted 21,239 more tests as against the state's target of 5,600. The World Health Organisation benchmark is 140 tests per million per day.
The tests conducted in the state so far total 7,32,435.
Test results of 664 samples were awaited. Samples tested per million population stand at 19,728.
During the last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) registered 394 new cases, up from 356 the previous day. The new cases were reported from all 33 districts.
Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy bordering GHMC reported 175 and 131 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district which shares borders with the state capital, reported 81 new infections.
The figures show that there was a spike in a few districts while the spread slowed down in some other districts.
Warangal Urban saw 101 new infections as against 74 the previous day. The number of cases in Karimnagar also jumped from 73 to 104. There were 49 new cases in Nalgonda, 71 in Khammam, 40 in Peddapalli, 33 in Suryapet, 34 in Jangaon, 58 in Jogulamba Gadwal, and 61 in Jagtiyal.
Official figures showed that 65.9 per cent of those tested corona positive were in the age group of 21-50.
"In the light of high incidences of the disease in this age group, people are requested not to go out, unless absolutely necessary. In case they are required to go out, they should strictly follow precautions like wearing of a face mask and physical distancing," the bulletin said.
Among COVID patients, 24.4 per cent are above the age of 51. About 10 per cent were aged below 20. "Children less than 10 years and elders above 60 should avoid going out. They should stay indoors," it added.
Officials said that 65.1 per cent of those tested positive were males and the remaining 34.9 per cent females.
According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds in government-run hospitals, 17,684 beds were vacant.
While 119 private hospitals treating COVID have a total of 7,924 beds, 3,478 of them were vacant.
