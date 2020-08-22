logo
Muslim woman wants Talaq because husband doesn't fight

His love has become too suffocating for me, the woman whose identity has not been revealed said in her plea

Saturday August 22, 2020 5:22 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Muslim Woman

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A Muslim woman in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh wants Talaq - divorce, because her husband doesn't fight with her, helps her in cooking, and loves her too much.

The woman whose identity has not been revealed, approached the local Sharia Court after just 18 month of her marriage with a plea seeking divorce from the husband because he does not argue with her, loves her too much and always keep her happy.

"His love has become too suffocating for me", she said in her plea.

"I want to fight with him and want him to engage in an argument. But, he pardons me. He always tries to keep me happy", the woman said.

"He even cooks meal for me and helps me in other domestic works. All this has become "unbearable" for me", she said.

"In the last 18 months, I could not fight with him even for once. I can't live with him in such a "circumstances"" she said.

"I do not need a life where the husband agrees to anything", she said.

The Sharia court cleric, expectedly rejected her plea for divorce, terming it as frivolous. When the Sharia court refused to grant her Talaq, the woman took up the matter with the local panchayat which also expressed its inability to decide the issue.

On his part, the husband said he was only trying to become a perfect husband. He also requested the Sharia court to return the case. The court has now asked the couple to resolve the matter mutually.

