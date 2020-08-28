MANUU launches 'Maulana Azad Virtual Museum'

Hyderabad: Prof. S M Rahmathullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Friday inaugurated “Maulana Azad Virtual Museum” - an online repository on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, for public access.
The museum, a one of its kind virtual repository, consists of rare audio visual contents on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s speeches, lectures, articles, and one of India's great leaders, rare photographs.
The Virtual Museum is available for access on MANUU website manuu.edu.in.
"Maulana was the leading light of Indian freedom struggle and torch bearer of Hindu-Muslim Unity who had laid strong foundation of higher education. The National Education Policy 2020 focuses on the same ideas that of Maulana Azad that includes the provision of education in mother tongue, focus on Science and emphasis on Research", Prof. S M Rahmathullah said after inaugurating the repository.
"Maulana Azad laid emphasis on one Nation and promoted solidarity. He was rightly given the portfolio of the most important ministry, namely the Ministry of Education after Independence", he said.
"Maulana Azad left his foot prints as a thinker and philosopher", he said adding, "A National University named after Maulana Azad is the right place of such a virtual museum."
"The repository will be an authentic source of reference for researchers", he added.
In his remarks on the occasion, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c, said that Maulana Azad was one of the most important leaders of the 20th century. "Maulana Azad worked tirelessly to spread the message of national unity", he said.
"MANUU fraternity will definitely enrich the museum", he hoped.
Prof. Mohd. Zafaruddin, Director, Centre for Urdu Culture Studies highlighted the multidimensional contributions of Maulana Azad.
The inaugural event was streamed live on IMC MANUU YouTube and Face book channels.
