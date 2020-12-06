Kerala KEAM NEET 2020 2nd Phase Option Confirmation Starts

KEAM Kerala NEET UG 2020 Second Phase Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in Option Registration and Confirmation related to the 2nd Phase of Allotment to MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses and First Phase of allotment to Ayurveda, Homoeo courses.
The Option Confirmation, Registration and Re-Arrangement enabling for the above courses has started from Saturday December 5. The last date of doing is so December 9.
"Candidates can register online options to Ayurveda, Homoeo courses and can also register options for the MBBS course in newly included Self Financing Medical colleges - Karuna Medical College Palakkad (KMM) and SUT Academy of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram(SUC) . Allotment to Siddha, Unani courses are excluded in this phase", CEE Kerala said.
The Candidates who want their higher order options in MBBS, BDS and Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses to be considered in the Second Phase of Allotment and Ayurveda, Homeo courses in the First Phase of Allotment shall have to log into their Home Page and confirm their options by clicking the ‘Confirm’ button available therein.
After Online Option Confirmation, the candidates can re-arrange their higher order options or delete the unwanted options and also register fresh options to the newly added Courses/Colleges if applicable.
"Online option confirmation is mandatory for those who have got admission and those who have no allotment in the First Phase Allotment, to consider them in the 2nd Phase Allotment in the case of MBBS, BDS and Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries courses", CEE said.
"But for the candidates, who do not confirm their options after first phase of admission, the admission in the first phase shall be retained", CEE Keraka said.
"On the basis of options received up to 11.00 am on 09.12.2020, the second phase allotment to MBBS, BDS, and Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries courses and first phase allotment to Ayurveda, Homeo courses will be published on the KEAM official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on 10.12.2020", it added.
"Candidates who receive allotment in this phase shall have to take a printout of their allotment memo and remit the fee / balance fee payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment on any date from 11.12.2020 to 15.12.2020, 3 pm", CEE said.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in on November 20 First Phase of KEAM 2020 Seat Allotment result for the students who are seeking admission in MBBS / BDS and other courses.
