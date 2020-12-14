UGEAC 2020, UGMAC 2020 Round 2 Allotment delayed

Bihar Engineering and Medical Counselling 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has postponed UGMAC 2020 and UGEAC 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotments till further notice.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) Monday issued two separate messages on its official website informing the medical and engineering aspirants that the 2nd Round of Seat Allotments for UGMAC 2020 and UGEAC 2020 have been put on hold till further notice.
"Second Round Seat allotment of UGMAC-2020 is delayed till further notice", BCECE said in the first statement.
In the seonc statement issued on the matter, BCECE said, "Due to Technical reason, UGEAC-2020 Second Round Seat allotment is delayed."
BCECE was scheduled to release UGMAC 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment today i.e. December 14, as per the original schedule released on the counselling website. The schedule was also published in newspapers.
On the other hand, BCECE had scheduled the release of UGEAC 2020 second round allotment list on December 9, 2020.
BCECE had released the First Round Seat Allotment for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2020 on December 2.
On the other hand, First Round Seat Allotment list for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2020) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH was published on December 4.
BCECE conducts medical and engineering counselling for admission in first year based on the candidates' result in NEET and JEE Main.
