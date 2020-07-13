Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: Date, Time, Latest Update

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare 12th HSC result 2020 in the next few days, though a final confirmation from the state board regarding the date and time is still awaited.
Maharashtra HSC exam 2020 was started on March 7 and was supposed to conclude in April. However, it was postponed midway after a nationwide lockdown clamped to contain the coronavirus spread. The pending exams were later cancelled considering the rising number of Covid cases in the state, especially in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik.
Amid the rumours that Maharashtra HSC, Class 12th, Class XII 2020 result will be declared on this or that date, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had on June 17, 2020 said that the state plans to declare it in the second week of July.
The minister said that HSC Class 12th result declaration is delayed becuase of the lockdown imposed following the Coronavirus epidemic. She however said Maha HSC result 2020 will be declared by July 15.
"The assessment work and evaluation of answer sheets of 12th students were delayed because of the Coronavirus lockdown. We started the work in May end and are trying to expedite the proces. We are trying to declare the Class 12the HSC result by mid-July", Gaikwad said while addressing media persons in a virtual press conference.
Going by the minister's statement, over 13 lakh students in different districts of Maharashtra who appeared for the 12th HSC 2020 board exam could be declared can expect their result any time in the next few days. Maharashtra board has a tradition of announcing date and time of result declaration at least a day in advance.
The Maharashtra board had earlier also said that the marks in the pending papers will be calculated based on internal assessment and the score in the exams s/he has appeared. Students should note that they need to score at least 35% marks to clear 12th exam.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th and 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
Once declared, the Maharashtra board 12th result of Arts, Science and Commerce all three streams will be available on mahresult.nic.in and a number of other websites.
