RBSE Rajasthan 10th result 2020 in few days

About 11 lakh students from different districts of the state appeared for the Rajasthan RSEB Class X exams

Saturday July 25, 2020 9:19 AM, ummid.com News Network

RBSE 10th result date

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare on its official website rajresults.nic.in the results of Class 10 or SSC Matric 2020 exams in the next few days.

Though the final date of result declaration is yet to be confirmed, RBSE sources said 10th result will be declared before July 31, most probably on Monday or Tuesday.

RBSE 2020 Result 10th Date and Time

The RBSE Ajmer board Class 10 results will most likely be declared by Monday or Tuesday at 03:15 pm, the board sources said.

Steps to check Rajasthan board Class 10 results 2020

  1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board by clicking here: rajresults.nic.in.
  2. Enter your roll number in the provided space
  3. Click on Submit button
  4. Result should appear on your screen. Take a print out for further reference.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on SMS

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2020 will also be available on Mobile via SMS. To get your result via SMS type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send to 56263.

The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination SSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled in March. The exam was however postponed midway when some papers were pending due to Coronavirus lockown. The pending papers were later held in June.

About 11 lakh students from different districts of the state appeared for the Rajasthan RSEB Class X exams. The Rajasthan board has already declared Class 12th 2020 result.

