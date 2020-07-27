MP Board HSSC 12th Result 2020 to be declared today

Madhya Pradesh 12th HSSC Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will declare Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12, also known as Class XII HSSC Intermediate, board regular and vocational exam results today i.e. Monday July 27, 2020, board officials confirmed.
Regarding the time of result declaration, the MP board said the MPBSE Class 12th Inter result will be declared on Monday July 27, 2020 at 03:00 pm.
Once declared, the candidates can check the MP Board Class 12 on Intermediate HSSC results through the official website: mpresults.nic.in. Follow the steps give below to check you 12th score and pass percentage.
Students can also check their MP Board Class 12, Intermediate HSSC, results on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, ExamResults.net, MPEducation.net indiaresults.com results.mpeducation.net, knowyourresult.com.
Result of all three streams of the Bhopal board- Science, Arts and Commerce will be announced today.
The students can also check the results via mobile by downloading the "Know your result" app or visiting mpmobile.gov.in
This year the Class 12 or HSSC exam in Madhya Pradesh was affected due to Coronavirus pandemic. The exam started in March 2020 as per the announced schedule. However, it was suspended in the middle because of the lockdown announced by PM Modi.
The pending papers were later cancelled and the MP board has devised an assessment policy to give marks in these papers.
