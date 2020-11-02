Priyanca of Kerala sworn in as New Zealand Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralite Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Monday became the first Indian to be sworn in as a Minister in New Zealand as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled her new cabinet.
The 41-year-old has been sworn in as the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector.
Radhakrishnan, born in Chennai and brought up in Singapore, has her roots at Paravur, Kochi, where her grandfather was a medical professional as well as a Communist.
A two-time MP from Auckland, she reached New Zealand to pursue her higher studies, following which she a Kiwi national hailing from Christchurch and since 2004 she has been in active politics with the Labour Party.
She shot into prominence and became a household name in Kerala during last Onam when she came live with Ardern to extend her greetings on the occassion.
Radhakrishnan continues her love with Malayalam songs and she said her most admired singer is none other popular Keralite playback singer K.J. Yesudas.
