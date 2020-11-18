MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 registration delayed

MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Registration: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has deferred till November 20, 2020 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 2.
According to MCC NEET UG 2020 Counselling schedule, registration for round 2 was supposed to start from Wednesday Nov 18.
The MCC in a notification released a short while ago deferred the registration till Nov 20.
"The Round 2 of counselling which was scheduled to begin today i.e 18th Nov, 2020 has been postponed by 02 days", the MCC notification dated Nov 18 said.
"Online Registration will now begin on 20th Nov due to seats reserved for wards of insured persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of Seat Matrix", MCC said.
"The revised schedule of Round 2 can be seen on MCC website", it added.
The MCC further said that Seat Withdrawal facility has also been reopened.
"Further, it is informed that the Seat Surrender facility for withdrawan of Round 1 seats has been reopened till 05:00 pm of 19th Nov, 2020", the MCC said.
This is the second time, the MCC has extended the deadline for Seat Surrender facility.
The Medical Council had released on November 6 result of MCC NEET Round 1 Seat Sllotment.
In an important decision, the Council had given chance to the students who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for Round 2 counselling.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India had released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for 2020 on Oct 23.
