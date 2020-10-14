AMU Essay Writing Competition: Anjana Menon among top 3 winners

Aligarh: Anjana Menon, Shruti Tiwari of Delhi and Gurdeep Kaur of Punjab are among the winners of the AMU All India Essay Writing Competition result of which is announced today.
The first prize of the nationwide contest went to Mushtaq ul Haq Ahmad Sikander, whereas the 2nd and 3rd prize went to Bushra Aziz and Anjana Menon, the university said.
"Mushtaq ul Haq Ahmad Sikander, a Bachelor in Education student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has won the first prize of the All India Essay Writing Competition organised by the University to mark the birth anniversary of its founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan", the AMU said.
"Bushra Aziz (MA student at AMU) and Anjana Menon, pursuing Ph.D at the Maharaja's College Ernakulam, Kochi, Kerala have won the second and third prizes, respectively", the varsity said.
The first, second and third prize winners will receive cash prizes of Rupees 25,000/-, 15,000/- and 10,000/- respectively along with the certificates.
The state toppers, who will receive certificates and cash prizes of Rs 5,000 each are:
Shruti Tiwari, BA LLB, National Law University (Delhi); Shaikh Nasrin Sultana, MBA, S R Luthra Institute of Management, Surat (Gujarat); Amina Tabassum, M.Ed, School of Education, Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir); Iqra Shamim, BA LLB, Aligarh Muslim University Malappuram Centre (Kerala); Momin Nikhat Parvin Shafeeque Ahmed, BUMS, Mohammadia Tibbiya College and Assayer Hospital, Mansoora, Malegaon, Nashik (Maharashtra); Gurdeep Kaur, M.Sc, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana (Punjab); Sulaiman MK, MA Second Year, Department of Economics, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad (Telengana); Mohammad Abdullah Sarkar, B A, Aligarh Muslim University (Uttar Pradesh) and Chandril Chattopadhyay, LLB, Department of Law, University of Burdwan (West Bengal).
"Since, Sarika, B A 5th Semester, Kumari Vidyavati Anand DAV College for Women, Karnal and Sachin Garg, B.Sc. Hons, Directorate of Students Welfare, Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural University, Hisar have jointly stood as the Haryana state toppers, the prize money will be shared between the two with each receiving Rupees 2,500", the university said.
"Similarly, Irfana Firdous, B.Com, Al-Kareem Degree College for Women, Raichur and Firos Basha, T M, BSc, University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengluru will share the prize money as toppers of Karnataka", it said.
