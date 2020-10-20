Maharashtra SSC/HSC Supplementary Exam 2020 dates released

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the dates of Supplementary Exam (Repeater or re-exam) for the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 students who have either failed or not satisfied with their score in the regular exam.
Maharashtra board Regular exams are held in February/March whereas the Supplementary Exam or repeater exam is held in the month of June/July. This year however the exam is delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to the notification dated October 19 issued by the Maharashtra board, 2020 Supplementary exam for SSC and HSC students will be held in the months of November and December.
Exact date and the detailed time table will be released soon, the Maharashtra board said.
The Maharashtra board has however started from today i.e. October 20, 2020 registration of the students who are willing to appear for the Supplementary exam to be held in Nov/Dec.
The last date of application is October 21, 2020, the notification said.
The supplementary exam actually is conducted for the students who fail in the regular exam.
Some papers of the SSC exam was affected due to Coronavirus. Hence students who are not satisfied by their marks in regular exam can also appear for the re-exam.
The Maharashtra borad had declared the SSC result on July 29. Class 12th HSC result was declared on July 16.
The Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 in 2020 SSC regular exam. It is an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
On the other hand in HSC Class 12th, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 90.66%. It is a jump of 4.78% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 85.88%.
