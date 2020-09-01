Pune scientists claim discovering remote galaxy

[Representative image]
Pune/New Delhi: In what could be a landmark achievement in Space missions, a team of scientists from Pune's Inter-University Centre for Astronomy & Astrophysics (IUCAA) have claimed discovering one of the farthest galaxies in the universe, officials said here on Tuesday.
The galaxy, called AUDFs01, is said to have been discovered by a team of astronomers led by IUCAA's Kanak Saha, announced Union Minister of State Department of Space Jitendra Singh.
The galaxy was discovered by India's first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory 'AstroSat', which detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy located at an astronomical distance of 9.30 billion light-years from Earth.
This is the second achievement for Maharashtra in the past fortnight and comes after two students of IIT-Bombay discovered a SUV-sized asteroid that zoomed past just 2,950 km above Earth's surface on August 16. The students are Kunal Deshmukh from Pune and Kritti Sharma from Panchkula, Haryana.
The importance and uniqueness of this original discovery can be made out from the fact that it has been reported in the leading international journal "Nature Astronomy" published from Britain.
India's AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the background noise in the UVIT detector is much less than one on the Hubble Space Telescope of US based NASA.
Singh lauded India's Space Scientists for once again proving to the world that India's capability in Space technology has risen to a distinguished level from where our scientists are now offering cues and giving leads to the Space scientists in other parts of the world.
IUCAA Director Somak Ray Chaudhury said: "This discovery is a very important clue to how the dark ages of the Universe ended and there was light in the Universe. We need to know when this started, but it has been very hard to find the earliest sources of light."
A noteworthy aspect is that AstroSat, which made this discovery, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 28, 2015 during the first term of the Modi government.
It was developed by a team led by Shyam Tandon, Ex Emeritus Professor, IUCAA with the full support of ISRO.
According to Tandon, the excellent spatial resolution and high sensitivity is a tribute to the hard work of the UVIT core team of scientists for over a decade.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
Also Read
Pranab Mukherjee dies
China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
Sadar Bazaar traders sceptical about PM Modi's 'Vocal about Local Toys'
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
HC sets Dr Kafeel free, says his speech talks about unity
KCR's sudden love for PV Narasimha Rao annoys Muslims
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious