France detects near 10K new Covid-19 cases in a day for first time

Paris: French heath authorities said almost 10,000 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in one day, making a record since the epidemic outbreak.
In the past 24 hours, 9,843 new cases were confirmed, bringing the country's total number of Covid-19 cases to 353,944, data released by the country's Health Ministry showed on Thursday, Xinhua reported.
As of Thursday, the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients rose by 352 to 5,096, of whom 615 needed intensive care, up by 54 from Wednesday.
The country also registered 19 additional coronavirus-related fatalities in a 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to 30,813.
Early on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would announce new measures at a defense council on Friday to contain the epidemic resurgence while allowing people to live as normal as possible.
French scientists had expected a second wave of the coronavirus could hit the country in autumn or winter as a result of social mixing and absence of distancing and barrier measures during the summer holidays.
They asked authorities to anticipate all the possible scenarios and prepare a prevention plan for the country's most populated metropolitan areas, and to consider local lockdown according to the epidemic situation.
This comes with the Global covid-19 infections jumping to 27.9 million with 905,000 deaths and 18.8 million recoveries.
US, India and Brazil continue to be top three worst hit countries by Coronavirus as on today.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Indian troops at vantage point overlooking PLA positions at Pangong Lake
Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Mumbai court reserves order till Friday
Also Read
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
Indian-origin Engineer accuses Facebook of 'profiting off hate', resigns
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert