RRB NTPC Application Status 2020 check from Monday

RRB NTPC 2019: Candidates who have applied for various posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 01/2019 can check their status from Monday September 21, 2020.
The link to check application status will be open on Monday September 21. Candidates will be able to check their status till September 30, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said in an official notification dated September 16.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) notification dated September 16 said:
"Vide CEN No. 01/2019 issued on 28.02.2019, applications were invited for various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – Graduate and Under-graduate.
"The scrutiny of applications has been completed and candidates can view the status of their applications under - (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection).
"Status of application can be viewed through the LINK provided on the websites of respective regional RRBs from 21.09.2020 to 30.09.2019."
"SMS and E-mail will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application whose application is rejected", the RRB said further.
"Candidature of all the eligible candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency furnished by them in their application or any malpractice on the part of the candidate coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process", the RRB latest notice said.
The list of RRB regional websites where Applicatio Status can be checked are:
RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).
The Indian Railways, in asociation with Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), had earlier said it will start conducting NTPC, level -1 posts, and Isolated and Ministerial Category under CEN 01/2019 for 1.4 lakh posts for which it received applications, from December 15 this year, officials said on Saturday.
A total of 1 lakh 40 thousand 640 vacancies were notified for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Isolated and Ministerial category and Level -1 posts in the year 2019.
The exams were postponed because of Coronavirus pandemic. They will now be held as per the schedule that will be announced soon. After application status check, RRB will announce NTPC exam date and revised schedule and also date to released admit card of the eligible candidates.
