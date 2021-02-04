Gujarat 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 Dates Announced

GSHEB 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released on its website gseb.org the time table, also called as date sheet, of GSEB SSC (Class Xth, 10th SSC) and HSC Class 12th exams for the academic year 2021.
Accordingly, the GSEB, Gujarat SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 both the exams will begin on May 10, 2021.
GSEB 10th exams will be held between May 10 and 20 from 10:00 am to 01.15 pm.
GSEB 12th Science Stream exams will be held between May 10 and May 21 from 03:00 pm to 06.30 pm.
GSEB Class 12 General Streams will be held in three shifts — 10.30 am to 1.45 pm, 3 pm to 6.15 pm and vocational tests from 3 pm to 6 pm — and continue till May 25.
Students should note that online applications for Class 12 Science Stream examinations would begin on January 21 and continue till February 20 midnight on the board’s website.
"This applied to all regular and repeat students of class 12 science stream for mandatory online application", GSHSEB said.
"Registration for Class 10 and Class 12 General Stream will begin soon,” the board added.
