Haryana 10th, 12th exam 2021 dates announced, time table soon

HBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2021: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), also known as Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), has announced the dates of Class 10 (Secondary or Matric) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams 2021.
As per the schedule, HBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 and HBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be held from April 20 to May 31.
The Haryana board said it will announce soon the date sheet and detailed time table of the two annual exams on its official website bseh.org.in in a couple of days.
In the wake of Covid-19 Pandemic, the Haryana board has decided to cut the syllabus of 10th and 12th both by 30 percent.
The board has also changed the exam pattern. It said the examination papers will have 50 percent multiple-choice questions.
The practical examinations will be conducted before the written tests and the time to solve the question paper will be two and a half hours, as reported by PTI.
The results of Haryana board 10th and 12th exams will be announced in the first week of July.
In 2020, a total of 337,691 candidates had registered for the HBSE Class 10 exams, while 218, 120 passed the exam. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a few exams got cancelled and students were passed on the basis of average marks in the last exam.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.