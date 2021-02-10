UP 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates 2021 Announced

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Allahabad on Wednesday announced the dates for Class 10th (Metric) and 12th (Intermediate) board examinations 2021.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who announced the exam schedule, said the UPMSP board exams would begin on April 24 and end on May 12.
The high school examinations would be spread over 10 days while the intermediate examinations would be spread over 15 days.
The exam will be held in two shifts for both the classes to maintain Covid-1 9 social distancing rule. The first shift would be held from 08:00 am to 11.15 am and the exam in the second shift will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm, as per the UP board exam date sheet 2021.
The first paper of 10th and 12th board exams in Uttar Pradesh both will be of Hindu Language and will be held on April 24, 2021.
The final paper for UP High School Board Exam 2021 will be Maths which will be held on May 10, 2021.
On the other hand, for UP Intermediate Board Exam 2021, the final paper will be of Civic Science to be held on May 12, 2021, according to the UP board time table released today.
This year, the UPMSP practical exams will be conducted in two phases. The UP Board first phase practical exams will be conducted from February 3 to 12, 2021 whereas the second phase will be held from February 13 to February 22, 2021.
A total number of 56,03,813 students would write the examinations this year.
