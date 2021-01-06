Maha BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2020 2nd Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2020 Admission: Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra is set to release today i.e. Wednesday January 6, 2021 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2020 Second Round Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science including BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing).
According to the counselling schedule for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other AYUSH Courses, Maharashtra CET Cell will release Round 2 Seat Matrix on January 6, 2021 after 01:00 pm.
Round 2 Selection list will be published today after 08:00 pm, according to the AYUSH Round 2 schedule.
Candidates allotted seats in the second round of AYUSH counselling should confirm their admission between January 7 to 12, 2021.
"The cut-off date of council for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc.(Nursing) courses is 28/02/2021", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published 2020 NEET UG - 2020 Selection list of CAP Round 1 (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses) on December 12.
The 757-pages Selection List in PDF is available on the Maharashtra CET Cell Official Website and can be accessed or downloaded by those interested.
Admission in BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other courses in Maharashtra is done on the basis of the State Merit List comprising of 1157 pages and having names of 50,870 candidates published on December 02, 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.