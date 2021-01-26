KEA AYUSH 2020: Notification issued, Counselling begins on Jan 28

KEA AYUSH Counselling 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in notification for AYUSH Admission Counselling 2020 which will begin on January 28, 2021 with registration of new candidates.
According to KEA AYUSH 2020 Notification, new candidates can register online from 11:00 am on January 28 till 05:30 pm on February 01, 2021.
Uploading of documents for candidates residing outside Karnataka will start from 02:00 pm on Feb 01 and will continue till 04:00 pm on Feb 03.
Document verification of Karnataka students (in offline mode) will be done between February 02 to 04, 2021, according to KEA AYUSH 2020 schedule.
"AYUSH Seat Matrix will be displayed on Feb 01", KEA said.
"Provisional list of newly registered verified candidates will be published on Feb 4 after 06:00 pm", KEA said.
"Candidates will be able to download verification slip after 05:00 om on Feb 5", KEA said.
"Option Entry will begin at 02:00 pm on Feb 6 and continue till 11:00 am Feb 8. Mok allotment result will be out on Feb 9", it said.
"First round seat allotment result will be published on February 11 after 04:00 pm", KEA said.
KEA AYUSH counselling will be conducted for First Year admission in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, Yoga and Unani) courses for the Academic Year 2020-21.
