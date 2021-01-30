Kerala SSLC 2021: Physics, Two Other Papers Rescheduled

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 Physics, Social Science and Malayalam 2nd paper have been rescheduled, the General Education Department Govt of Kerala said while relesing a revised time table of the 2021 board exam.
According the revised datesheet, Physics examination originally scheduled for March 22 would be held on March 24. Social Science examination would be held instead on March 22. Malayalam 2nd paper examination originally scheduled for March 24 would be held on March 23.
"There is no change in the schedule of other examinations", General Education Department said.
As per the SSLC time notification released by Kerala education department, the exam will begin on March 17. All papers, except on Friday, will begin at 01:40 pm. All papers scheduled on Friday will start at 02:40 pm.
The Pareeksha Bhawan conducts the SSLC examination in the state of Kerala. More than five lakh students appear every year for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 or Class X Examinations. Apart from SSLC examination, Pareeksha Bhawan also conducts other examinations, for certification of qualified teaching faculty through KTET and other similar examinations.
Meanwhile, KITE has published on its official website "www.kite.kerala.gov.in" demo software and model exam papers for IT Practical and other examinations. Authorities have been advised to download the demo software in their respective schools and help students to become familiar with the pattern..
KITE that works under General Education Department was set-up to augment the IT education in schools and also to enhance the quality of IT education towards a complete ICT enabled educational system.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.