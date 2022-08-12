TS EAMCET 2022 Out: Lakshmi, Deepika, Karthikeya bag top three ranks

TS EAMCET 2022 Toppers: Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy, Sai Dipika and Kartikeya have respectively bagged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Ranks in TS EAMCET Engineering stream the result of which was declared today.
On the other hand, Juturi Neha, Vantaku Rohit and Kallam Tarun Kumar baged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Ranks in TS EAMCET Agriculture stream.
Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the TS EAMCET 2022 results along with the rankers in a press conference held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad.
Along with releasing the result CD, the minister also announced the names of Top 10 candidates in TS EAMCET Engineering and Top 10 in Agriculture and Medical.
1. Click here to go to the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in
2. Click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link given on the home page
3. Log in using ID and Password
4. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
5. Download it and take a print out for future references.
Candidates should note that the minimum passing marks is 25 per cent.
TS EAMCET 2022 for Engineering was conducted from July 18 to 20 whereas the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on July 30 and 31.
Out of the total 1,72,238 registered candidates, a total of 1,56,860 from different districts of Telangana had appeared for the EAMCET 2022. Of them 90.69% candidates cleared the exam.
The pass percentage of Engineering stream is 80.41 whereas that of Agriculture and Medicine stream is 88.34%.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.