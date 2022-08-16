Watch: Saudi citizen Hashim sings Sare Jahan Se Acha on India's Independence Day

Riyadh: Hashim Abbas, a Saudi National, is making waves on YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms with his “Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara" sung in a beautiful Arabic accent.
Hashim Abbas, who shares part of his name with popular Egyptian singer Hisham Abbas, calls India his second home.
Hashim Abbas, who works in a leading Indian IT company as HR Consultant first hit media headlines in 2020 when he made his debut as a lead actor in Malayalam Film Industry through the film Kondottipuram, directed by Majeed Marancherry, probably becoming the first Arab national to play the lead in a Mollywood movie.
Hashim Abbas had a year and half ago had sung India’s National Anthem "Jana Gana Mana" in a feature video produced by khajoor.net and released on January 26, 2021, the country’s Republic Day.
On 76th Independence Day that India celebrated on August 15, 2022, Hashim Abbas released ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara’ produced by khajoor.net again.
While posting the video on his YouTube channel, Hashim Abbas has captioned it “Another Great Gift to My Second home India.”
Hashim ends his video with "Happy Independence Day" and "Jai Hind".
Sare Jahan se Accha, formally known as "Tarānah-e-Hindi", is Urdu language patriotic song written by renowned poet Allama Iqbal (Sir Muhammad Iqbal). It was first published in the weekly journal Ittehad on August 16, 1904.
Allama Iqbal publicly recited it the following year at Government College, Lahore (now in Pakistan) where he was a lecturer.
The song quickly became an anthem of opposition to the British Raj. The song, an ode to Hindustan, was in 1924 included in the Urdu book Bang-i-Dara – a collection of Allama Iqbal's poems.
Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara has remained popular since then. An abridged version is sung and played frequently as a patriotic song, especially on Independence Day and Republic Day, and also as a marching song of the Indian Armed Forces.
"Jana Gana Mana" is the national anthem of India. It was originally composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by India’s first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on 24 January 1950.
The lyrics of the song first appeared in 5 stanzas in Bengali magazine in an issue of Tatwabodhini patrika. The melody of the song, in raga Alhaiya Bilawal, was composed as a Brahmo Hymn by Tagore himself with possibly some help from his musician grand-nephew Dinendranath Tagore.
Jana Gana Mana was first publicly sung on the second day of the annual session of the Indian National Congress in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on December 27, 1911. Then, it was followed in January 1912 at the annual event of the Adi Brahmo Samaj.
The song was again performed in Congress Conference 1917, this time in aid of instrumental music by the Mahraja Bahadur of Nattore. When India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, and the Indian Constituent Assembly assembled for the first time as a sovereign body on August 14 midnight, the session closed with a unanimous performance of Jana Gana Mana.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.