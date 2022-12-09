Only 1 Muslim MLA in 182-Member Gujarat Assembly

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result: The newly elected Gujarat assembly that has a total of 182 members will have only 01 Muslim MLA – Member of Legislative Assembly, a glance at the list of winning candidates in 2022 state elections showed.
Barring the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) all parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others had fielded Muslim candidates in a number of assembly constituencies. None except one could win the 2022 state elections.
Three Muslims had won in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections whereas in 2012 the number of Muslim MLAs in Gujarat was 02. However, this time two sitting Muslim MLAs failed to retain their seats, thanks to division of votes in their respective constituencies.
The only Muslim MLA who will represent Muslims in the Gujarat Assembly is Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala.
Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala succeeded in retaining the Jamalpur-Khadia assembly constituency despite AAP and AIMIM tried their best to cut into his traditional votes.
AIMIM had fielded its State President Sabir Kabliwala to unseat Imran Khedawala, He however polled a little 15,677 votes against 58,487 votes polled by the Congress candidates and 44,829 votes claimed by the BJP candidate.
Sitting Congress MLAs Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen and Pirzada Mahamad Javid Abdulmutalib were however not as lucky as Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala. They both became the victim of vote division policies of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.
Shaikh Gyasuddin was set for another term from the Dariapur Assembly Constituency. He polled a total of 55,847 votes. In the end however he was defeated by Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (Kaushik Jain) of BJP mere 5,243 votes.
AAP and AIMIM candidates claimed a total of 5,935 votes in Dariapur and ensured the defeat of the Congress candidate.
Pirzada Mahamad Javid contested from the Wankaner seats he had won in the last elections. He looked set to retain the seat as he polled a huge 60,722 votes. However, he faced a challenge from AAP candidate who polled 53,485 votes and ensured his defeat.
Overall the ruling BJP won a total of 156 seats and retained the power in Gujarat for another term. The Congress was literally decimated and reduced to 17 MLAs.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which was claiming to form the government in Gujarat could win just 05 seats. The AAP actually played the spoiler for the Congress in a number of assembly constituencies and gifted the BJP another term despite a widespread anger and anti-incumbency wave against the ruling party.
The worst affected lot because of the vote split is Muslims as their representation in the state assembly went further down. Poll panel data showed 17 of the 19 seats dominated by Muslims have been won by the BJP. The BJP did not field a single Muslim on these seats.
Muslims have a population of about 9.97 per cent in Gujarat. Moreover, 25 Assembly constituencies have a sizeable Muslim population. As per the population, Gujarat Assembly should have at least 18 Muslim MLAs. Yet the maximum number of Muslim MLAs that the Gujarat Assembly had was in 1980 when 12 Muslims had won the polls.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.