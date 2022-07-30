Legitimate, Positive: Maha CM Shinde on creation of Malegaon district

Malegaon: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was on a day long visit to Malegaon Saturday said demand to create Malegaon a separate district is legitimate and positive.
Shinde also said that a high level meeting will soon be called in Mumbai to discuss the decades old demand of converting Malegaon into a district.
"The demand for creating Malegaon district is an old one and many leaders have sought it. A meeting regarding the demand will be convened in Mumbai soon, during which we will discuss the pros and cons”, Shinde said in Malegaon Saturday.
Shinde, who was speaking to the media in Malegaon after chairing a review meeting of Nashik division, also said the state government is positive about the demand for creating Malegaon as a separate district.
“The government is positive and it will give preference to the demand," he said.
During his day-long visit to the City, popular for its textile products, also inaugurated the newly-built police quarters complex, 04 buildings comprising 205 flats and housing new DYSP Office in the same premises, in Malegaon Camp. He also handed over the keys of the flats to the occupants from the police force.
The Chief Minister also participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed Agriculture University in Kashti area of Malegaon.
Local MLAs Dada Bhuse of the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena and Mufti Ismael of AIMIM accompanied the Chief Minister as he presided over various events in Malegaon.
Demand to convert Malegaon into a separate district has been raised every time the State Chief Minister – Abdur Rahman Antulay in 1981, Sharad Pawar in 1988, Manohar Joshi in 1997, Vilasrao Deshmukh in 2006, Prithviraj Chavan in 2013 and Devendra Fadnavis in 2015, visited the City.
Of late, Minister of State Revenue Department, Govt. of Maharashtra Sanjay D Rathod, while on a whirlwind tour of Malegaon on August 22, 2016, had said that the proposal to convert Malegaon into a district is on top of the Fadnavis government’s agenda.
“There are about 22 towns and cities in Maharashtra demanding district status and Malegaon is the top claimant”, Rathod had said while addressing a public meeting.
However Malegaon, having a population of more than 07 lakh people and the the second largest city in the district after Nashik City, is still waiting for these promises and assurance to become a reality.
