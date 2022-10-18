Right wing outfits appeal Karnataka Hindus to boycott 'Halal Products' during Diwali

Bengaluru: In what is seen as another attempt aimed at ploraising votes, right wing Hindu organisations having affinity with RSS and ruling BJP in Karnataka have launched a campaign urging people to boycott 'halal certified products' from Tuesday during the festive season of Diwali.
The appeals have left the authorities concerned.
The organisations are also taking up a campaign to what they call "get rid of halal certification" as according to them it leads to "one religion riding over another economically."
Hindu Jana Jagruthi Committee State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda had announced that the "campaign against halal products" would continue throughout the festival of lights.
As part of the divisive campaign, Hindus are being asked to refrain from buying crackers, festival products and meat which have "halal certification".
"They should not be accepted and care should be taken at the time of purchase not to take halal products", they said.
On October 16, the samithi held an "anti-Halal convention" and gave a call to Hindus not to make purchases of any halal certified products.
Interestingly, there are no crackers available in the markets that have "Halal certificate" and most of the festival products sold during Diwali.
Moreover, a good number of those offering "Halal Certified" products are non-Muslims.
This is because of these facts analysts call the campaign against Halal products mere political gimmick and attempts to target Muslims and polarise voters i favour of the ruling party.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka police department is taking no chances with the development and considering the sensitivity of the issue tight vigilance has been arranged across the state to maintain law and order situation.
