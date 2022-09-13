DTE Direct 2nd Yr Diploma Round 3 Vacant Seats 2022 - Check Here

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round III 2022: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday September 13, 2022 the Vacant Seat Position for CAP Round III to be conducted for the candidates who have applied for Admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering, Technology (Polytechnic) for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates who did not get admission in DSD22 CAP Round 1 or Round 2 or those who are not satisfied with the seat allotted and offered in CAP Round 1 and 2, can participate in Direct Second Year Diploma CAP Round 3.
Candidates should also note that they are not required to re-register for participation in Round 3 of Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma Admission Counselling.
Candidates should also note that following the release of DSD 22 vacant seats (vacancies) for Round 3 today, candidates will be required to study the available seats in the respective colleges and accordingly fill option and choice form.
Based on the choices filled by the registered candidates from Sep 14 to 16, and their rank in the Final Merit List, CAP Round II allotment will be done and the result will be published on September 18, 2022.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. On the home page Click Here to View Provisional Vacancy for CAP Round III for AY 2022-23
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSD22 and Date of Birth if asked.
4. The seat matrix and vacant seat details region-wise and college-wise will be displayed in PDF.
4. Properly check details of the vacant seats in your preferred college and then fill the option form.
DTE Maharashtra had published the DSD22 Final Merit List on August 19, 2022. Based on this list, Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment result was published on August 26, 2022. DTE published DSD 22 CAP Round 2 allotment result on September 7, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 10 to August 12, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 26, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 01, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: September 07, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: September 13, 2022
• Display of provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III : September 18, 2022
• Admission confirmation for CAP Round 3 seat: September 19 to 22, 2022
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission is conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
