Google’s “Genesis AI” fails to impress News Media giants

San Francisco: Technology leader Google demonstrated in front of the leading news media giants its artificial intelligence (AI) model that it believes can produce and write news stories.
The product named “Genesis” however failed to impress and convince the media executives including those associated with The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and others.
“In partnership with news publishers, especially smaller publishers, we’re in the earliest stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide AI-enabled tools to help journalists with their work”, a Google spokesperson.
“For instance, AI-enabled tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles. Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity, just like we’re making assistive tools available for people in Gmail and in Google Docs.”
“Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles”, Google believes.
The media executive however seemed unimpressed. At least two executives said it seemed to take for granted the effort that went into producing accurate and artful news stories,” while another saw it as more of a personal assistant or helper.
Some executives who saw Google’s pitch described it as unsettling, asking not to be identified discussing a confidential matter, The New York Times said in its report.
Meanwhile Google too admitted that these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating and fact-checking their articles.
AI has so far failed to produce accurate information in several cases.
In June, Gannett, the largest publisher in the US, filed a federal lawsuit against Google for monopolisation of advertising technology markets and deceptive commercial practices.
The lawsuit seeks to restore competition in the digital advertising marketplace and end Google’s monopoly, which will encourage investment in newsrooms and news content throughout the country.
Google and other AI makers are also accused by the Authors Guild of stealing their books and research work.
