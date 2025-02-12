At 24, AMU alumnus is youngest Standing Counsel in SC



Mohammed Aman Alam has been appointed Standing Counsel in the Supreme Court by Municipal Board, Budaun (Nagar Palika Parishad, Budaun), making him the youngest in the Indian apex court’s history

Aman Alam is a 2022 law graduate of the prestigeous Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

He had earlier served as Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate to Justice Krishna Murari.

A 4th generation AMU law graduate, Aman Alam currently practices in the Supreme Court of India.

His achievement marks a significant milestone for the AMU legal fraternity.

Faculty of Law at AMU

Established in 1883, the Department of Law at Aligarh Muslim University is one of the oldest law colleges in India.

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan , the AMU Founder, started law education in the university inspired by the Programme of Legal Education in British Universities.

In 1960, the Department of Law started operating as a full-fledged Faculty.

Prof. Hafizul Rehman, who was the first Dean of AMU Law College and the architect of the present Faculty of Law developed a modern curriculum and research programme.

