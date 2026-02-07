In a First, Malegaon Elects Females as Mayor, Dy Mayor

Shaikh Nasreen Khalid and Shan e Hind Nihal Ahmed were Saturday February 07, 2026 respectively elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Malegaon

Malegaon: Shaikh Nasreen Khalid and Shan e Hind Nihal Ahmed were Saturday February 07, 2026 respectively elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Malegaon.

Shaikh Nasreen Khalid of Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) and Shan e Hind of Samajwadi Party (SP) both got a total of 43 votes.

The ISLAM Party and Samajwadi Party had contested the 2026 Malegaon Corporation Elections forming an alliance which won a total of 40 seats.

The ISLAM Party had won a total of 35 seats and Samajwadi Party had got 05 seats in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation Elections the results of which was announced on January 16, 2026 .

The Congress which won 03 seats supported the Malegaon Secular Front’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates in the election held today.

[A huge crowd had gathered outside the Malegaon Municipal Corporation building while the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections were underway amid tight security Saturday.]

Shiv Sena Mayor candidate Lata Sakahram Ghodke and Deputy Mayor candidate Nilesh Kakde got 18 votes and were defeated.

The 21 AIMIM members abstained from voting. Abdullah Faisal, son of Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail, had also filed papers for Deputy Mayor elections. He, however, decided to withdraw before the polling.

The 02 members of the BJP also abstained from voting.

Earlier, all the ISLAM party members entered the Malegaon Corporation Building, Maulana Azad Bhavan , wearing Green Turbans. Samajwadi Party members were sporting Saffron Turbans.

Who is Malegaon Mayor Shaikh Nasreen?

Shaikh Nasreen is wife of Shaikh Khalid – the younger brother of former Congress MLA and ISLAM Party founder Asif Shaikh.

Shaikh Khalid has also won the 2026 Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election.

Malegaon Mayor Shaikh Nasreen, Shaikh Khalid and Shaikh Asif belong to Shaikh Rasheed family. Shaikh Rasheed was former MLA and former Mayor of Malegaon.

Shaikh Rasheed's wife Tahera Shaikh had also served as Malegaon Mayor.

[Malegaon Municipal Corporation's new builing was named after Freedom Fighter and India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in 2013.]

Who is Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shan e Hind?

Shan e Hind is the daughter of veteran socialist leader and former minister Nihal Ahmed . Nihal Ahmed was also the first Mayor of Malegaon. Her mother, Sajeda Nehal Ahmed, had served as the President of Malegaon Municipal Council.

Shan e Hind is a law graduate and a seasned politician. She has won civic elections multiple times, and had also contested, though unsucessfully, the 2025 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Malegaon Central seat.

Shane e Hind's husband, Mustaqeem Dignity, is the President of Malegaon Samajwadi Party. He has also won the 2026 Malegaon Municipal Corporation Elections.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic