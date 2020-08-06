Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever

UPSC Civil Services Result 2019: Nadia Beig of Kupwara district in Kashmir is one among the 829 lucky candidates who have successfully cracked the UPSC Civil Services (IAS/IFS/IPS/IRS) final exams 2019.
Nadia cleared the coveted exam at the age of 23. She has secured 350th rank in the list of 829 recommended by the UPSC for key government posts.
Nadia moved from Kashmir to Delhi to pursue a graduate degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia after completing secondary school.
Daughter of teacher parents, the 350th rank holder was part of the residential coaching classes for UPSC offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and run at the JMI campus.
Nadia Beig has cleared the UPSC exam on her second attempt. Nadia has been touted as the youngest candidate to clear the IAS exams.
Clearing the exam at the age of 23, Nadia Baig is certainly too young to have achieved the remarkable success if we look at other candidates.
However, she is not the youngest ever candidate to have achieved this success. Before Nadia, Ansar Shaikh, son of a rickshaw driver from the drought-hit Shelgaon village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, had cleared the 2016 UPSC Civil Services Exams at the age of 21. Ansar Sheikh still remains the youngest ever to clear the UPSC Civil Services Exams (CSE).
Then there are Roman Saini, Swati Meena Naik, Amrutesh Aurangabadkar and Ankur Garg. All of these young officers had cleared the Civil Services exams at the age of 22.
Interestingly, Simi Kiran, a resident of Balasore district of Odisha too has cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exams at the age of 22. Like, Nadia Beig, Simi Kiran has cleared the IAS exam this year.
Simi Kiran, daughter of an officer at Bhilai Steel Plant, cleared the 2019 UPSC IAS examss in her first attempt and secured the 31st rank. She is set to become one of the youngest IAS officer.
