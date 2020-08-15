'Post-Truth India': Chidambaram’s Catchphrase on Kashmir

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has coined a new term “Post-Truth India” to describe the new style of democracy that is the hallmark of governance under the BJP rule.
According to the Congress leader who hails from Tamil Nadu and who was sent to jail on allegations of financial ill-regularities but could not be indicted, said that in the post truth India, the BJP has visualized a version a new version of ‘democracy’ that is anti-people and has tarnished the democratic track record of the country.
Unveiling the features of his terminology “post truth India", the former Minister said, "Some 7.5 million Kashmiris are living in a virtual prison for the past one year, and this is being done in the largest democracy of the world."
“The world is watching with shock, the brazen denial of human rights in India," Chidambaram said, asking the countrymen to raise their collective voice against the diminishing profile of democracy under the BJP rule.
In a series of tweets made recently, the Congress leader appealed to all the political parties and right-thinking citizens to spare some thought about the post-truth India, where 7.5 million Kashmiris are living in the virtual prison for the last one year.
In the new ‘democracy’ visualized by the BJP, Chidrambram said, “Dr Farooq Abdullah was not allowed to hold a pre-announced meeting with leaders of other democratic parties.”
Dwelling further on his “post-truth India” Chidambram said, what is “illegal” in the courts, are legal under the BJP rule. The Ex-Minister cited the example of house arrests of the Kashmiri leaders.
“All leaders are under house arrest. If you question the government, they will tell the Court that no one is under house arrest. This is post-truth India!
“House arrest is a completely illegal instrument that has no legal sanction under the Code of Criminal Procedure. It is an abuse of power, but the fact remains most political leaders in Kashmir are under house arrest.
Chidambaram demanded the release of all those who are placed under house arrest in Kashmir, especially former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz and others, who continue to be in detention.
The former Union minister P Chidambaram spent 106 days of prison in Delhi’s Tihar jail in the INX Media case. The Supreme Court granted him bail because the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) could not frame a single charge against him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come on camera to record his statement showing his happiness about the arrest of former minister under the Manmohan Singh government. "Law is doing its duty and no one is above the law", PM Modi had said on P Chidambaram’s arrest.
Late Amar Singh, the Samajwadi Party leader who was then ailing in Singapore hospital had come on camera to speak "the white dressed person (P Chidambaram) is the most corrupt man in the country.”
The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in May 2017 related to INX Media financial irregularities.
The case pertains to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007 when P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.
[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]
