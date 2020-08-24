Indian Journalist in London writes to SC, expresses concern on its recent rulings

New Delhi: Ashis Ray, an Indian Journalist based in London, has expressed his concerns over some of the recent judgements delivered by the Supreme Court of India.
Listing some of its recent orders, Ashis Ray, the longest serving Indian foreign correspondent, urged the Supreme Court of India not to betray the people of India at a critical moment of its history.
"Decent, right-thinking, well-meaning Indians have looked up to the Supreme Court as a benevolent arbiter. When all else fails, the Supreme Court will rescue us, is the refrain", Ashis Ray wrote in an open letter addressed to SC judges published by The National Herald.
"What are such people thinking today? Few worse calamities can befall India than Indians losing confidence in the Supreme Court", he wrote.
Ashis Ray is an award-winning broadcaster and journalist. He is the longest serving Indian foreign correspondent, having uninterruptedly worked in this capacity since 1977, mainly for BBC and CNN, but also for ITN, Ananda Bazar Group and The Times of India.
In his letter, Ray also expressed his concern over SC silence on the Modi government's "unscientific response" to Covid-19 pandemic, joblessness, unemployment, worsening economy, Chinese occupation of Indian territories, Modi government's foreign policy, India's strained ties with Nepal, human right violation in Kashmirand SC ruling in Rafale case.
"In all of the above, the Supreme Court of India has bafflingly either been silent or not deemed it urgent enough to take up the matter and pronounce judgement", he wrote.
"On the prima facie instance of violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the dumping of the previous deal to purchase Rafale aircraft from France and its replacement by a new one, the Supreme Court provided a clean chit", he added.
"At the same time, you have taken umbrage at advocate Prashant Bhushan's tweets as if the heavens would fall if you didn't. Is his anguish not legitimate given the prevailing state of affairs?" he asked.
"I appeal to your conscience. I am older than all of you. Please listen to me. I speak from having been fortunate enough to encounter rich and rewarding experiences in life", he wrote.
"India is paramount. I plead before you not to let India down", he wrote.
