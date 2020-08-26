Infosys rolls out new AI-driven solution to automate helpdesk operations

Bengaluru: Infosys on Wednesday launched an AI-driven solution that will automate helpdesk operations, allow customers to eliminate manual resolution and build near-touchless contact centers in the Covid-19 times.
Infosys partnered Blue Prism, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider and a strategic partner, to build the 'Cognitive Email Workbench' solution.
The solution adds skills critical for enabling assisted and unassisted email responses, thereby giving customer helpdesks the flexibility to focus on requests actually requiring manual intervention, Infosys said in a statement.
"Together with Blue Prism, we are launching a solution that addresses both these imperatives while enabling enterprises to proactively and efficiently address their customer and partner queries," said Balakrishna DR, SVP, Service Offering Head-ECS, AI and Automation, Infosys.
The 'Cognitive Email Workbench' combines the intelligence of AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), with Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities.
It proactively addresses customer and partner queries received over email through highly personalised responses and understands customer intent by extracting attributes from emails and triggers necessary actions.
"Our partnership with Infosys is an illustration of how we are enabling our global clients to scale and drive an enterprise-wide AI vision," said Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism.
