Tarek Fatah booked for sharing fake "Chant of Islam..." video

Tarek Fatah is known for his controversial views, and fake and fabricated claims about Muslims, Islam and Pakistan

Saturday August 29, 2020 5:15 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Tarek Fatah

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday filed an FIR against Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah for sharing a fake video on his Twitter handle where he had also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The post shared by Fatah on Twitter read: "This is not Karachi, Kashmir or Kerala. No, this chant of Islam Zindabad' is being raised in Kolkata, the capital city of Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal."

The Kolkata Police promptly reacted to it and replied on its official Twitter handle dubbing the post as a fake one.

"A video clip from Bangladesh is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated," the Kolkata Police tweeted.

"An FIR has been filed against the user of the Twitter handle via which the false post was shared. We are taking legal action", Murlidhar Sharma told IANS when asked about the action taken by the city police, Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (Crime).

Tarek Fatah is known for his controversial views, and fake and fabricated claims about Muslims, Islam and Pakistan. A strong critic of Pakistan, Tarek Fath has become a darling of Indian media ever since 2014 when Narendra Modi became prime minister.

He is often seen on TV channels spewing venom and raising baseless allegations against Muslim.

