Qatar boycott by Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states may end soon

[Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (L) with King Salman of Saudi Arabia in a file photo.]
Riyadh/Doha: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has expressed optimism that the three-year boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and two other Arab states may be nearing an end.
“We’ve made significant progress in the last few days,” Prince Faisal said, speaking to Italy’s annual Mediterranean Dialogues on Friday.
“We hope that this progress can lead to a final agreement which looks in reach", he said.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had earlier hailed the efforts of Kuwait and the US in solving the Gulf crisis.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Minister said:
"We consider with great appreciation the efforts made by Kuwait to bridge the gap in viewpoints regarding the Gulf crisis, and we thank the American efforts in this regard, and we look forward to being crowned with success for the benefit and good of the region."
The Minister's tweet came after the statement of Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Friday about "fruitful" talks held recently.
"Fruitful discussions took place recently, in which all parties affirmed their keenness on Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability," he said.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic blockade on Qatar since June 2017, alleging that the gas-rich Gulf country supports terrorism and interferes in their domestic affairs.
They have been asking for a list of demands which Qatar has to implement in order to revive ties.
Qatar has repeatedly denied the charges, calling it "unjustified" and "baseless," and refused the demands, citing them as interference in its sovereignty.
