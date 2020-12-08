Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Merit List - Direct Link to Check

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Merit List 2020: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board Rajasthan in coordination is set to publish on its official website rajugmedical2020.com NEET UG Second Round Provisional Merit List 2020 today i.e. Tuesday December 08, 2020.
Candidates should note that the date and time of release of the Rajasthan UG NEET 2020 Second List stated here is as per the 2nd Round Counselling Schedule released by the Rajasthan MBBS and BDS Admission 2020 authority said.
Therefore, as per the medical counselling schedule, the merit list of round 2 should be released by today evening. However, a last minute change in date and time or delay is possible.
Start date for filling of on-line application form and deposition of required application fee: December 2, 2020.
Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website: December 5, 2020 upto 11:45 pm.
Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI): December 6, 2020.
Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates (who have not been verified earlier): December 7, 2020.
Publishing of Provisional Merit List (Round 2): December 8, 2020.
Publishing of provisional vacant seat matrix (Round 2): December 10, 2020.
Seat allotment before the Board at the venue at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur (GDC, Jaipur) At the spot on the same day along with submission of all original document and other documents as listed in instruction booklet: December 11 to 17, 2020.
Reporting cum joining by candidates, deposition of prescribed admission fee through Demand draft / electronic mode and 2 copies of application form alongwith all relevant documents (self attested) and undertaking, completion of all other formalities including bond/bank guarantee at the desk of concerned college at the specified venue Candidates who reported in Round 1 shall bring Fee receipt (in original): December 11 to 21, 2020.
The Rajasthan Medical Counselling for round 1 had started in November first week. The NEET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment result was published on November 19.
Date of reporting cum joining by the candidates who were allotted seat in the first round of MBBS BDS counselling was from Nov 20 to 25, 2020. It was however extended till Nov 30.
Only candidates who have cleared the NEET exam this year with scores mentioned in the notification are eligible to register online for Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Counselling.
