Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek hospitalised after contracting Covid-19, latest updates

Mumbai: Bollywood hero Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, is now "stable with mild symptoms" and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, the hospital said in a statement released Sunday.
77-year-old veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan (44) were admitted to hospital on Saturday evening after testing positive for COVID-19. Health Minister Rajesh Tope too said the condition of both the Bachchan father-son duo is stable.
The samples of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan have been taken and their reports are expected soon.
Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. The actor confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive on Twitter.
"T 3590- I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan.
Soon after Bachchan tweeted to confirm that he has been hospitalised with COVID-19 infection, his son actor Abhishek Bachchan, also took to social media on Saturday night to state that he has tested positive to the novel coronavirus.
"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," tweeted Abhishek, 44, on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.
Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues for both father and son.
Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan in "Badla" last year, wrote on social media: "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!"
Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted to Big B: "Get well soon sir." Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery, tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.
"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.
Hours after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted for COVID-19 treatment in hospital, civic teams rushed to the three bungalows of the Bachchan family in Vile Parle-Juhu.
The teams, sporting full protection gear, started carrying out a full fumigation and sanitisation of the premises, inside and outside.
Nearly a two dozen strong team landed at Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak bungalows, all within a radius of barely two km in the posh Juhu-Vile Parle suburb in western Mumbai.
