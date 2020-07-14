CBSE 10th result 2020 on Wednesday, read what's new

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it will declare the Class 10 (Class X) board exam 2020 result on Wednesday July 15, 2020.
Once declared on July 15, the CBSE 10th result will be available on the board's official website cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE 10th result can also be checked via different platforms and apps.
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also confirmed that the CBSE Xth result will be declared tomorrow i.e. Wednesday July 15, 2020.
Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal wrote, "My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck."
The CBSE has however not confirmed any time for 10th result. The CBSE had declared 12th result on July 13 without any prior announcement.
The CBSE board exam results are normally declared in the month of May. However, CBSE 2020 exam results are delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The other difference this year is that the 10th result 2020 will be declared by an assessment policy finalised by the CBSE and shared to the Supreme Court of India. This is because the CBSE could not conduct all the papers of Class 10 board exams 2020 due to the lockdown.
The board therefore decided to calculate the final score of the students based on the assessment policy it shared with the Supreme Court of India.
According to the CBSE assessment policy for the year 2020, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be calculated as ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam.
In case a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.
