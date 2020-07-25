logo
Odisha BSE to announce Class 10 HSC result 2020 date Monday

Saturday July 25, 2020 5:54 PM, ummid.com News Network

Odisha 10th result 2020

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will officially confirm on Monday July 27, 2020 when to declare the results of the 2020 Class 10 or Matric or HSC Secondary, also known as Madhayama Exam.

"Odisha HSC result will be declared by July end. However, we will confirm the exact date of result declaration on Monday", BSE Secretary Ramashis Hazra told media in Bhubaneswar.

Once declared, the Odisha class 10th students can check their result from bseodisha.ac.in.

Steps to check Odisha 10th result

  1. Click here to go to the BSE Orissa website: bseodisha.ac.in.
  2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
  3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
  4. Your result should appear on the screen

BSE Class X results 2020 are also accessible at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.

Unlike, Odisha CHSE 12 th board exam, BSE Odisha 10th exam was not affected by Coronavirus and all the papers were successfully conducted before March 24 when the Coronavirus induced lockdown was clamped in India by PM Modi.

More than 5.3 lakh students from different districts of Odisha appeared for the HSC Class 10 exam held in February/March.

