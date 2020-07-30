Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads

Makkah: Holy Kaaba was on Wednesday donned with new Kiswa as 1000 luckiest pilgrims moved to the Plains of Arafat to perform Hajj amidst Coronavirus pandemic.
Citing a statement issued by Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Mansouri, deputy head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and director-general of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for the Kaaba, Saudi Gazette reported that the Holy Kaaba was donned with a new Kiswa, constituted of four sides and a sitar (curtain) for the door.
Each of the four parts of the Kiswa was separately raised, in preparation for stretching it on the old side. The side was consolidated from above by tying it and dropping at the other end after the old side’s ropes were untied by moving the new side up and down.
Then, the old side was removed from the bottom and the new side remained, and the process was repeated four times for each section until the operation was complete and the belt was sewn in a line, straight with the four sides, Al-Mansouri said.
The Kiswa is made at a special factory with over 200 Saudi craftsmen involved in dyeing, electric weaving, printing, embroidery and then assembling the different parts of the Kiswa. Kaaba cloth is made of 670 kg of high-quality silk, 120 kg of gold threads, and 100 kg of silver threads.
“The process of Kiswa change began from the side of the Hateem (a semi-circular wall opposite the northwest wall of the Kaaba), because Al-Mizab (a rainwater spout made of gold) requires a special opening at the top. After consolidating all the sides, the corners were fixed by sewing them from the top of the cloth to the bottom", Al-Mansouri added.
Kiswa replacement ceremony this year was held amidst Coronavirus pandemic when exactlt 1000 chosen pilgrims are performing Haj.
More than 2.5 million pilgrims from all across the world perform Hajj every year. A curtailed Haj with reduced number of pilgrims of different ethnicity is announced this year due to the virus scare.
